Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Breaks Cover in New Spy Images

Hyundai updated Alcazar SUV has been spotted testing, revealing fresh design details. The latest spy shots show new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) with a distinctive ‘H’ element, different from Creta.

It’s uncertain if the facelifted Alcazar will also feature a light bar connecting the DRLs. The grille is slightly larger than the Creta’s horizontal slats, while the main headlamp unit remains vertically stacked and similar. Additionally, the alloy wheels boast a new design, adding to the SUV’s refreshed look.

New Hyundai Alcazar - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy: autonation_india/instagram

The upcoming Alcazar facelift is set to adopt the same dashboard layout as the refreshed Creta, featuring dual 10.5-inch infotainment screens and a matching digital instrument cluster. A significant enhancement in safety will be the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The SUV will maintain its flexibility with both 6 & 7 seater configurations.

Powering the facelifted Alcazar will likely be unchanged 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The turbo-petrol engine generates 160hp and 253Nm of torque, with transmission options including a 6-speed manual and an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. On the other hand, the diesel engine produces 116hp and 250Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

New Hyundai Alcazar - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy: autonation_india/instagram

The updated Hyundai Alcazar is set to reach India around October this year with anticipated price hikes. Presently, it is priced between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The car competes with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Tata Safari in Indian market.