 India Bike Week 2025 Finds A Fresh Home in Maharashtra's Panchgani; Dates, Highlights, Tickets & More Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesIndia Bike Week 2025 Finds A Fresh Home in Maharashtra's Panchgani; Dates, Highlights, Tickets & More Details

India Bike Week 2025 Finds A Fresh Home in Maharashtra's Panchgani; Dates, Highlights, Tickets & More Details

India Bike Week 2025 will now take place in Panchgani on December 19–20 after being rescheduled from Goa due to local polls. Talking about IBW 2025, Martin Da Costa, Founder and CEO of Seventy Event Media Group, said that although the venue has changed, the event’s ethos remains the same.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
India Bike Week 2025 Finds A Fresh Home in Maharashtra's Panchgani; Dates, Highlights, Tickets & More Details | IBW

Mumbai: The 12th edition of India Bike Week (IBW) will be held in Maharashtra’s Panchgani on December 19 and 20. Originally, the biking event was scheduled to take place in Goa between December 12 and 13. However, IBW 2025 has been postponed due to the Zila Parishad polls in Goa.

Talking about IBW 2025, Martin Da Costa, Founder and CEO of Seventy Event Media Group, said that although the venue has changed, the event’s ethos remains the same.

“As we celebrate 12 years of India Bike Week, it’s incredible to witness how this festival has grown into one of the world’s most spirited motorcycling gatherings. Although circumstances pushed us to shift venues this year, our ethos remains the same—community, adventure, and the freedom to explore. Panchgani offers us a fresh canvas, and IBW 2025 is shaping up to be our most exciting edition yet,” Da Costa said.

What to expect from IBW 2025:

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 12: Devastated Tulsi Leaves Shantiniketan After Mihir's Betrayal
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 12: Devastated Tulsi Leaves Shantiniketan After Mihir's Betrayal
Did Jitesh Sharma Touch Harleen Deol's Feet? India Wicketkeeper's Video After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Goes Viral
Did Jitesh Sharma Touch Harleen Deol's Feet? India Wicketkeeper's Video After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Goes Viral
Mumbai Metro Line-12 Milestone: 100th U-Girder Launched Near Dombivli MIDC As MMRDA Accelerates Orange Line Extension Toward May 2028 Deadline
Mumbai Metro Line-12 Milestone: 100th U-Girder Launched Near Dombivli MIDC As MMRDA Accelerates Orange Line Extension Toward May 2028 Deadline
'You Promised Free Speech': Imran Khan's Ex- Wife Jemima Goldsmith's 'Personal Plea' To Elon Musk
'You Promised Free Speech': Imran Khan's Ex- Wife Jemima Goldsmith's 'Personal Plea' To Elon Musk

The 12th edition of IBW amps up the excitement with high-octane attractions like the Endurance Stunt Show by Pol Tarres, the Wheelie Experience, and India’s largest Test Ride Arena.

Visitors can dive into more than 10 action-packed riding experiences, including the Pulsar Stunt School and a Kids’ Mini Moto Track showcasing Vida’s Dirt-E K3. Expert creators and celebrated overlanders will host skill-building masterclasses throughout the event.

Racing enthusiasts can catch close-quarters action at FMSCI-supported circuits such as the IBW Hill Climb and the Flat Track Race, reinforcing IBW’s dedication to advancing riding culture. Adding even more thrill, the All-Wheel Drive Track debuts with immersive driving and off-road challenges.

Musical Ride:

The festival’s music roster keeps IBW’s signature high-energy spirit alive with dynamic sets from King, Karan Kanchan, Sugga Honey, and a special Rock Riders’ showcase featuring Antariksh. With everything from soaring vocals to pulse-pounding rhythms, the soundtrack is set to power two exhilarating days of hillside celebrations. Meanwhile, the stage will light up with performances by Hamza Rahimtula & The Folkstars, the Hideaway All Stars, and DJs Russell and Black Jack.

IBW’s Bike Trip Session:

IBW’s legendary Big Trip stage is back with its strongest roster to date. A dozen outstanding speakers—among them world-renowned overlanders Simon & Lisa Thomas, pioneer Elspeth Beard, Zubin Jaafar, and acclaimed storytellers Kshitij Saxena, Gautham AG, Candida Louis, and Maral Yazarloo—will share inspiring stories of determination, endurance, and adventure.

IBW’s Sustainability Effort:

IBW is stepping up its green initiatives this year, using EV scooters for event operations and promoting environmentally conscious practices throughout the venue.

This year, the Ladakh Tent hosts some of the festival’s most powerful discussions, including “India on Two Wheels,” a Storytellers Roundtable, “RTW 101,” and “Women in Motorsports.”

How to Book Tickets for IBW 2025:

Riders can book tickets by visiting the official website of IBW 2025 – www.indiabikeweek.in. Click on the Book Tickets option and select the type of ticket you want to purchase.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Bike Week 2025 Finds A Fresh Home in Maharashtra's Panchgani; Dates, Highlights, Tickets &...

India Bike Week 2025 Finds A Fresh Home in Maharashtra's Panchgani; Dates, Highlights, Tickets &...

Tata Sierra 2025 Launch Date Revealed! How Much Will It Cost On Road In Mumbai? Find Out Features,...

Tata Sierra 2025 Launch Date Revealed! How Much Will It Cost On Road In Mumbai? Find Out Features,...

Land Rover SUVs Get ₹30 Lakh Cheaper, JLR Slashes Prices After GST Rate Cut

Land Rover SUVs Get ₹30 Lakh Cheaper, JLR Slashes Prices After GST Rate Cut

On Independence Day 2025, Mahindra Drives Into Future By Unveiling 4 Bold SUV Concepts Based On All...

On Independence Day 2025, Mahindra Drives Into Future By Unveiling 4 Bold SUV Concepts Based On All...

Tesla Model Y Launched In India At ₹59.89 Lakh, Deliveries To Begin From Q3 2025

Tesla Model Y Launched In India At ₹59.89 Lakh, Deliveries To Begin From Q3 2025