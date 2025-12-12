India Bike Week 2025 Finds A Fresh Home in Maharashtra's Panchgani; Dates, Highlights, Tickets & More Details | IBW

Mumbai: The 12th edition of India Bike Week (IBW) will be held in Maharashtra’s Panchgani on December 19 and 20. Originally, the biking event was scheduled to take place in Goa between December 12 and 13. However, IBW 2025 has been postponed due to the Zila Parishad polls in Goa.

Talking about IBW 2025, Martin Da Costa, Founder and CEO of Seventy Event Media Group, said that although the venue has changed, the event’s ethos remains the same.

“As we celebrate 12 years of India Bike Week, it’s incredible to witness how this festival has grown into one of the world’s most spirited motorcycling gatherings. Although circumstances pushed us to shift venues this year, our ethos remains the same—community, adventure, and the freedom to explore. Panchgani offers us a fresh canvas, and IBW 2025 is shaping up to be our most exciting edition yet,” Da Costa said.

What to expect from IBW 2025:

The 12th edition of IBW amps up the excitement with high-octane attractions like the Endurance Stunt Show by Pol Tarres, the Wheelie Experience, and India’s largest Test Ride Arena.

Visitors can dive into more than 10 action-packed riding experiences, including the Pulsar Stunt School and a Kids’ Mini Moto Track showcasing Vida’s Dirt-E K3. Expert creators and celebrated overlanders will host skill-building masterclasses throughout the event.

Racing enthusiasts can catch close-quarters action at FMSCI-supported circuits such as the IBW Hill Climb and the Flat Track Race, reinforcing IBW’s dedication to advancing riding culture. Adding even more thrill, the All-Wheel Drive Track debuts with immersive driving and off-road challenges.

Musical Ride:

The festival’s music roster keeps IBW’s signature high-energy spirit alive with dynamic sets from King, Karan Kanchan, Sugga Honey, and a special Rock Riders’ showcase featuring Antariksh. With everything from soaring vocals to pulse-pounding rhythms, the soundtrack is set to power two exhilarating days of hillside celebrations. Meanwhile, the stage will light up with performances by Hamza Rahimtula & The Folkstars, the Hideaway All Stars, and DJs Russell and Black Jack.

IBW’s Bike Trip Session:

IBW’s legendary Big Trip stage is back with its strongest roster to date. A dozen outstanding speakers—among them world-renowned overlanders Simon & Lisa Thomas, pioneer Elspeth Beard, Zubin Jaafar, and acclaimed storytellers Kshitij Saxena, Gautham AG, Candida Louis, and Maral Yazarloo—will share inspiring stories of determination, endurance, and adventure.

IBW’s Sustainability Effort:

IBW is stepping up its green initiatives this year, using EV scooters for event operations and promoting environmentally conscious practices throughout the venue.

This year, the Ladakh Tent hosts some of the festival’s most powerful discussions, including “India on Two Wheels,” a Storytellers Roundtable, “RTW 101,” and “Women in Motorsports.”

How to Book Tickets for IBW 2025:

Riders can book tickets by visiting the official website of IBW 2025 – www.indiabikeweek.in. Click on the Book Tickets option and select the type of ticket you want to purchase.