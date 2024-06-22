Hyundai Launches New 'I Choose Hyundai' Campaign in India

Hyundai Motor India | File

Hyundai Motor India recently launched it new brand campaign titled ‘I Choose Hyundai’. This comprehensive campaign highlights Hyundai’s wide range of products, popular among customers across India, with the theme #IndiaDriveHyundai.

The ‘I Choose Hyundai’ campaign showcases why Indian customers prefer Hyundai, emphasizing the variety of models, transmissions, features, and fuel options available. To connect deeply with regional audiences, the TV commercials are available in six regional languages: Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring a strong and enduring impact across different regions.

Read Also Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Breaks Cover in New Spy Images

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said: “Our latest campaign, ‘I Choose Hyundai’, exemplifies HMIL’s unwavering commitment to curating innovative, customer-centric marketing initiatives. Showcasing our entire product line, this campaign will help us connect with our target audience in a more meaningful way, driving brand awareness. With a customer-first approach, the ‘I Choose Hyundai’ campaign highlights the wide range of Hyundai products suitable for a diverse set of customers, making every drive an enjoyable journey. It underscores that Hyundai products meet every aspect of choice, providing not just quality and reliability, but also the peace of mind that comes with driving a trusted brand. Through this campaign, we aim to strengthen our connection with existing customers and forge new bonds with a wider audience, enriching their ownership journey.”

In the campaign video, a variety of Hyundai vehicles are featured, driven by different customers. These clips highlight the specific features of each Hyundai car, showcasing their abilities and the bond customers feel with the brand. The TV ad portrays diverse age groups and scenarios, illustrating that Hyundai offers a vehicle for everyone, whether it's a hatchback, sedan, EV, or SUV, suitable for various passenger numbers and types of trips.