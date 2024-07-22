Hyundai Alcazar Facelift to Hit the Market Soon: Latest Spy Shots and Updates

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift |

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is on the verge of its market launch, set for September 2024. New spy images have emerged, revealing a prototype with a distinctive maroon paint and partial camouflage. This updated version of the three-row SUV showcases front grille and bumper, along with redesigned headlamps and daytime running lights. The facelift also includes updated alloy wheels and a reworked rear bumper and taillights, giving the Alcazar a more modern and refined appearance.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is set to enhance its technology with new ADAS features, mirroring the advancements seen in the Creta, which includes Level 2 ADAS. In addition, to these new features, the Alcazar will remain its popular tech offerings, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats. The SUV will also continue to offer comfort-focused elements like captain seats in the second row and power-adjustable driver’s seat, making it a well-rounded choice for tech-savvy and comfort-seeking drivers alike.

The new Hyundai Alcazar will carry over its engine lineup, featuring a 115bhp 1.5-liter diesel and a 160bhp 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine. The diesel engine will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the petrol engine will come with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, the Alcazar will introduce three driving modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport – and three traction modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud – to enhance its versatility and performance across different driving conditions.

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift will enter a competitive market, facing off against popular models like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700. As it prepares to make its debut, the refreshed Alcazar will aim to stand out in the crowded SUV segment by offering its updated features and new technology.

