 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift to Hit the Market Soon: Latest Spy Shots and Updates
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHyundai Alcazar Facelift to Hit the Market Soon: Latest Spy Shots and Updates

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift to Hit the Market Soon: Latest Spy Shots and Updates

The new Hyundai Alcazar will carry over its engine lineup, featuring a 115bhp 1.5-liter diesel and a 160bhp 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift |

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is on the verge of its market launch, set for September 2024. New spy images have emerged, revealing a prototype with a distinctive maroon paint and partial camouflage. This updated version of the three-row SUV showcases front grille and bumper, along with redesigned headlamps and daytime running lights. The facelift also includes updated alloy wheels and a reworked rear bumper and taillights, giving the Alcazar a more modern and refined appearance.

Read Also
Hyundai EXTER CNG Launch: Twin Cylinder Hy-CNG Duo Starts at Rs 8.50 Lakh
article-image

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is set to enhance its technology with new ADAS features, mirroring the advancements seen in the Creta, which includes Level 2 ADAS. In addition, to these new features, the Alcazar will remain its popular tech offerings, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats. The SUV will also continue to offer comfort-focused elements like captain seats in the second row and power-adjustable driver’s seat, making it a well-rounded choice for tech-savvy and comfort-seeking drivers alike.

Read Also
Hyundai Celebrates First Anniversary of EXTER with Launch of Knight Edition at Rs. 8.38 Lakh
article-image
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift |

The new Hyundai Alcazar will carry over its engine lineup, featuring a 115bhp 1.5-liter diesel and a 160bhp 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine. The diesel engine will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the petrol engine will come with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, the Alcazar will introduce three driving modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport – and three traction modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud – to enhance its versatility and performance across different driving conditions.

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar facelift will enter a competitive market, facing off against popular models like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700. As it prepares to make its debut, the refreshed Alcazar will aim to stand out in the crowded SUV segment by offering its updated features and new technology.

Read Also
Hyundai Motor's Sales In India Hit Record Ahead Of Planned $3 Billion IPO
article-image

Recently, Hyundai Motor India Limited commemorated the first anniversary of its entry into the micro-SUV segment by Hyundai EXTER Knight. This new variant, priced at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom), emphasizes a bold and sporty design tailored to resonate with the preference of modern Indian customer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Market: Sensex Ends Lower Ahead Of Union Budget 2024-25

Stock Market: Sensex Ends Lower Ahead Of Union Budget 2024-25

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hits 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India in Under 2 Years

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hits 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India in Under 2 Years

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift to Hit the Market Soon: Latest Spy Shots and Updates

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift to Hit the Market Soon: Latest Spy Shots and Updates

YouTube Down: Users Unable To Upload On The Video Sharing Platform

YouTube Down: Users Unable To Upload On The Video Sharing Platform

Global IT outage: Josephine Teo Says Singapore Must 'Fortify' Digital Defences During 'Peacetime'

Global IT outage: Josephine Teo Says Singapore Must 'Fortify' Digital Defences During 'Peacetime'