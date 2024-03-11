Swiftly Keeping Up With The Curve: How Maruti Suzuki's Swift Stacks Up Against The Tata Tiago EV

The hatchback segment has long been dominated by Maruti Suzuki, with its hugely popular Swift model being an enduring top seller. But Tata Motors is aiming to shake things up with its first electric hatch offering - the Tiago EV promising eco-friendly mobility with cutting-edge style and technology.

The Swift has dominated sales tallies by blending sporty driving dynamics with reliability and value. Does this icon now face stiff competition from new-age electric power in the form of the Tiago EV? Let's analyse parameters like pricing, performance, features and running costs to determine whether the Swift still holds enough appeal for buyers in today's changing landscape.

Pricing And Variants

The Swift holds sway based on affordability, with prices spanning Rs. 7.75 lakhs to Rs. 9.79 lakhs for the range-topping variant. Customers get a choice of four trim levels available with manual and AMT gearboxes, not to mention the practical CNG version as well.

By contrast, the Tiago EV, being a premium technology product, is priced higher from Rs. 8.55 lakhs to Rs. 12.65 lakhs. The lower pricing still makes it one of the most accessible EVs in the market, though, with two variants on offer based on the driving range required.

Dimensions And Styling

Maruti Suzuki has retained Swift's sporty wide track stance accentuated by those wheel arches and shoulder lines that visually suggest its readiness to sprint. The squat looks with hood creases and split headlamps are quintessential Swift design elements that owners love. It remains easily one of the most eye-catching hatchbacks around.

In contrast, the Tata Tiago EV ditches all the ICE version's curves for a futuristic minimalist look quite apt for an EV. With its closed-off grille upfront, angular lines, and dual-tone exterior using teal inserts, the Tiago EV has a distinctive personality that turns heads on the road for different reasons than the Swift, which relies on performance-oriented visual massaging.

Interior Comforts

Stepping into the blacked-out Swift cabin feels like slipping into a pair of old comfortable shoes. The all-black interior may not wow those seeking flair, but the supportive seats, perfectly placed pedals and gear knob making journeys effortless definitely shine through instead. Automatic climate control and auto headlamps lend much comfort, too.

Though the Tiago isn't radically different inside from its ICE donor model, blue ambient lighting for the footwells, dashboard, and doors marks this out as an EV. Together with the slick digital speedo, touchscreen infotainment and leatherette seats, it does feel rather special. The automatic transmission also makes driving in stop-go traffic easier despite losing out on outright space.

Infotainment And Connectivity

Both cars actually offer quite similar kits when it comes to keeping occupants entertained on the move. Signature elements include large touchscreens with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, steering-mounted controls and reverse parking sensors with cameras. However, the Tiago EV's unit displays charging-related functions too naturally.

Performance And Mileage

This is where there is simply no comparison as the Tiago EV delivers the typical instant torque acceleration EVs are loved for. Drivability, especially around town, is exceptional thanks to weight savings from ditching the ICE mechanicals. The 19.2 kWh battery is good for a 250 km range, with the 24 kWh version stretching that to 315 km as per ARAI.

While the 1.2 liter K-Series petrol engine deployed in the Swift remains perky by ICE standards, there is no substituting electric motivation making the Tiago EV a more relaxing car to drive. Claimed mileage for the Swift petrol stands at an impressive 23.2 km/l, nonetheless beating out several petrol hatchbacks.

Safety And Technology

The Swift finally gets vital dual airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control as standard fitment following the new safety norms. Still, the hearing aids for blind spot warning or hill descent control are missing.

By embracing a clean sheet design, the Tiago EV bakes in essential active safety features, including automatic brake wiping in rainy weather, while offering dual airbags and rear parking sensors, too. The lack of engine noise further improves situational awareness, adding to driver confidence and safety. Additional safety equipment includes a puncture repair kit, electronic stability control, and corner stability control. The top-spec variants get a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines.

Verdict

The Tiago EV clearly signals where the industry is headed, both environmentally and technologically. Yet, as 2023 sales trends show, conventional combustion engine models continue to dominate for now. Hence, the enduring Swift, which melds Maruti's reliability with a fun-to-drive experience that enthusiasts crave, still ticks many boxes, not to mention that tempting price advantage.

But going by historic customer adoption curves, EVs will hit an inflexion point sooner rather than later. So, for those seeking future-proof motoring, the Tiago EV delivers swifter, quieter, cheaper daily commuting without performance compromises. Ultimately, personal preferences around budget, driving range needs and environmental consciousness must dictate choosing between these competent hatchbacks.