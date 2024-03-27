Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Set To Introduce New Top-End Variant

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Toyota is getting ready to introduce a new top version of its popular MPV, the Innova Hycross. This new variant will be known as GX (O) and come with upgraded features, making it even more appealing for people looking for a reliable and comfortable ride in the MPV category.

The new variant brings several upgrades compared to the GX model. These enhancements include LED for lamps, a rear window demister, automatic climate control, rear automatic blower control, dual-tone seats, a soft-touch dashboard, a rear retractable sunshade (in 7-seater option), a 360 degree camera, front parking sensors, and a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay.

Toyota Innova Hycross | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Under the hood of the Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) lies a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 173 bhp and 209Nm of torque. Paired with a standard CVT automatic gearbox, this engine channels power to the front wheels.

Toyota has not disclosed the pricing details for the Innova Hycross GX (O) yet. However, given the extra features it offers compared to the GX variant, which falls in the price range of Rs 19.77 lakh to Rs 19.82 lakh, we anticipate the GX (O) model to come with a premium of approximately Rs 70,000. On the other hand, the hybrid versions of the Innova Hycross are priced between Rs 25.72 lakh and 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the other news, Toyota has confirmed that the Urban Cruiser Taisor will debut in India on April 3rd, 2024. The SUV, a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, will feature minor cosmetic tweaks both internally and externally. Though Toyota has not released official specifications yet, there is a considerable anticipation surrounding the launch.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx | Maruti

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor marks the fifth collaboration between the two companies, following the success of the Toyota Glanza, the former Urban Cruiser, Hyryder, and the Rumion. With the ongoing popularity of Fronx, Toyota is banking on the Taisor to further boost its sales in India.