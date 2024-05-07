New Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 21.39 Lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ |

Toyota continues to expand its lineup of the popular Innova series in India, this time introducing the mid-spec GX+ variant to the Innova Crysta MPVs roster. This addition swiftly follows the launch of the GX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross. Price at Rs 21.39 lakh for the seven-seat configuration and Rs 21.44 lakh for the eight-seat configuration (ex-showroom), the GX+ variant aims to cater to diverse customer preferences.

Setting itself apart from its predecessors, the GX+ variant offers an array of 14 additional features, enhancing both convenience and aesthetics. Notable additions include auto-fold mirrors, a rear camera, and a digital video recorder (DVR), elevating the driving experience. Sporting diamond-cut alloy wheels, wooden panels, and premium fabric seats, the GX+ variant exudes sophistication.

Safety remains a priority with the inclusion of SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control, and ABS (anti-lock braking system). Moreover, the GX+ model boasts a GOA (Global Outstanding Assessment) collision-safety body, ensuring robust protection through its high-strength structure designed to absorb and distribute impacts evenly during collisions.

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ boasts a robust 2.4-litre diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. This powerhouse delivers an impressive performance, generating 148bhp of power and peak torque 343Nm. The Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ variant offers two distinct driving modes: Eco and Power.

Noteworthy distinctions include a striking silver surround piano black grille and sleek 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, adding a touch of elegance to its exterior profile. Offering versatility in customization, the new GX+ variant is available in a selection of five vibrant exterior color options: Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic.

In the Indian market, the Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 26.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned amidst tough competition, the MPV contends with models such as the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Tata Harrier, and Kia Carens.