New Toyota Rumion G AT Variant Hits Indian Market at Rs 13 Lakh

Toyota has launched a fresh version of its Rumion MPV in India – the G AT model automatic transmission. Priced at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom), this new variant costs Rs 1.40 lakh more than its manual version. Previously, only the S and V variants had automatic transmission, but now there’s more choice.

With this addition, Toyota now offers seven Rumion variants: S MT, G MT, S AT, V MT, G AT, V AT, and S MT CNG. Additionally, Toyota has restarted bookings for the CNG variant of the Rumion, which were paused due to high demand causing delays in delivery. The S CNG variant is now priced at Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The G AT variant of Toyota Rumion comes with the same features as its manual counterpart. These include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has Toyota’s i-connect feature, allowing remote of climate settings, locking/unlocking, and hazard lights. Additional features include dual-toned seat fabrics, keyless entry and start, two-toned alloy wheels, front fog lights, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, and an engine start-stop button.

In terms of safety, the G AT offers dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), EBD, brake assist, hill-hold assist, hill-hold control, electronic stability programme (ESP), seatbelt reminder for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage.

The Toyota Rumion G variant, equipped with a robust 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine matched with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This powerhouse churns out 120bhp and 137Nm of torque. Meanwhile, its CNG counterpart delivers 87bhp and 122Nm of torque through a 5-speed manual gearbox.

When it comes to efficiency, the petrol version offers an impressive fuel economy of 20.5 km/l, while the CNG variant excels with 26.11km/kg, courtesy of its factory-installed kit. Bookings for the GT AT variant are currently open with a nominal deposit of Rs 11,000, and eager customers can expect deliveries to commence on May 5th.

The Toyota Rumion comes with a price range of Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This MPV is available in several color choices including Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, and Spunky Blue. Competing in the market, the Rumion faces off against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Ertiga in its segment.