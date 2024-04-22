Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Unveiled: Enhancing the Fortuner Lineup

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition |

Toyota has introduced a fresh variant of its robust seven-seater SUV, known as the Fortuner Leader Edition. Toyota Fortuner Leader variant, built upon the diesel 4x2 variants, includes several additional features and some exterior modifications. Alongside, this launch the Japanese automaker announced that it has achieved a milestone of selling over 2.5 lakh Fortuners in India since its debut in 2009.

Toyota has chosen not to disclose an official price of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition. Instead, they have stated that prices will be determined at the dealership based on the specific accessories fitted to meet individual requirements. However, it is expected that prices for the Leader Edition will be slightly higher than the standard Fortuner 4x2 model, which ranges from Rs 35.93 lakh to Rs 38.21 lakh.

For the additional premium, buyers can enjoy features such as dual-tone seat covers, a tyre pressure monitor, auto-folding ORVMs, and a wireless charger. On the exterior, the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is distinguished by new black alloy wheels and offers three dual-tone color options: Super White, Platinum Pearl White, and Silver Metallic, all complemented by black accents. Notably, the Leader Edition also includes new front and rear bumper spoilers, which are part of Toyota’s official list of accessories and will be installed by the dealer.

The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is exclusively available in the 4x2 configuration, featuring a powerful 204bhp, a 2,8-litre diesel engine. The engine produce 500Nm of torque when paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission and 420Nm when mated to the manual gearbox.

Competing against models like MG Gloster, the Fortuner remains a strong contender in its segment. Additionally, it is anticipated to face renewed competition from its old rival, the Ford Endeavour, which is expected to reintroduced under the name Everest.