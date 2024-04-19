 New Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Unveiled; India Launch Possible but Uncertain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNew Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Unveiled; India Launch Possible but Uncertain

New Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Unveiled; India Launch Possible but Uncertain

Toyota claims that the Fortuner equipped with mild-hybrid technology can improve the fuel economy of the turbo-diesel engine by 5 percent.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Toyota Fortuner |

Toyota has just unveiled a mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner in the South Africa. This new variant shares similarity with the Hilux MHEV launched in Europe last year. It’s equipped with a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. This hybrid setup adds 16bhp and 42Nm of torque to the engine’s output, bringing a total power to 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The transmission duties are managed by a standard six-speed automatic unit.

Read Also
Toyota Launches Innova Hycross GX (O) Variant, Priced at Rs 20.99 Lakh
article-image

Toyota claims that the Fortuner equipped with mild-hybrid technology can improve the fuel economy of the turbo-diesel engine by 5 percent when compared to the current-generation Hilux. This feature also promises to enhance engine smoothness through a new idle start-stop function. The MHEV model is available in both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions.

Read Also
Toyota Launches Urban Cruiser Taisor in India, Priced at Rs 7.74 Lakh!
article-image

In the Fortuner MHEV's cabin, you'll find an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. It also comes with steering wheel-mounted controls, leather seat upholstery, and an 11-speaker JBL surround sound system. Other features include next-generation adaptive cruise control, USB ports, front and rear park distance control, and a limited-slip differential. In terms of safety, the vehicle offers the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner |

As for the India-specific Toyota Fortuner, it offers two engine options: a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel. Both engines can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Toyota hasn't disclosed any plans to introduce the mild-hybrid version yet. If they decide to, it probably won't happen in India anytime soon. Competing in the market, the Toyota Fortuner faces off against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.

Read Also
Toyota Glanza Faces Recall in India Due to Faulty Fuel Pump Motor
article-image
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Recently, Toyota has launched a new variant called GX (O) for the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross. This new variant fills the gap between the existing petrol-only GX and the hybrid VX trims. It offers both 7- and 8-seat configurations. The 7-seat option is priced at Rs 21.13 lakh, while the 8-seat variant costs Rs 20.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Compared to the GX model, the new GX (O) grade offers more features. These include front LED fog lamps and a rear defogger. Inside, this variant gets additional amenities like auto climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen (for 7-seat configuration), wireless Apple CarPlay (for 7-seat configuration), a rear retractable sunshade, and a soft-touch dashboard. In terms of safety, the GX (O) trim is equipped with 360-degree cameras and front and rear parking sensors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Travel Insurance For Student: Secure Your Peace While Studying Abroad

Travel Insurance For Student: Secure Your Peace While Studying Abroad

Mission 150 Crore: World Bank Aims To Expand Health Services By 2030

Mission 150 Crore: World Bank Aims To Expand Health Services By 2030

Silencing Dissent? Google Fires 28 Employee For Pro-Palestine Protest At Its Headquarters

Silencing Dissent? Google Fires 28 Employee For Pro-Palestine Protest At Its Headquarters

Consumer Affairs Ministry Asks FSSAI To Probe Composition Of Nestle's Cerelac Baby Cereals Sold In...

Consumer Affairs Ministry Asks FSSAI To Probe Composition Of Nestle's Cerelac Baby Cereals Sold In...

India's Exports To China, UAE, Russia, Singapore Rose In 2023-24

India's Exports To China, UAE, Russia, Singapore Rose In 2023-24