New Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Unveiled; India Launch Possible but Uncertain

Toyota has just unveiled a mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner in the South Africa. This new variant shares similarity with the Hilux MHEV launched in Europe last year. It’s equipped with a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. This hybrid setup adds 16bhp and 42Nm of torque to the engine’s output, bringing a total power to 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The transmission duties are managed by a standard six-speed automatic unit.

Toyota claims that the Fortuner equipped with mild-hybrid technology can improve the fuel economy of the turbo-diesel engine by 5 percent when compared to the current-generation Hilux. This feature also promises to enhance engine smoothness through a new idle start-stop function. The MHEV model is available in both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions.

In the Fortuner MHEV's cabin, you'll find an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. It also comes with steering wheel-mounted controls, leather seat upholstery, and an 11-speaker JBL surround sound system. Other features include next-generation adaptive cruise control, USB ports, front and rear park distance control, and a limited-slip differential. In terms of safety, the vehicle offers the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

As for the India-specific Toyota Fortuner, it offers two engine options: a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel. Both engines can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Toyota hasn't disclosed any plans to introduce the mild-hybrid version yet. If they decide to, it probably won't happen in India anytime soon. Competing in the market, the Toyota Fortuner faces off against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.

Recently, Toyota has launched a new variant called GX (O) for the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross. This new variant fills the gap between the existing petrol-only GX and the hybrid VX trims. It offers both 7- and 8-seat configurations. The 7-seat option is priced at Rs 21.13 lakh, while the 8-seat variant costs Rs 20.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Compared to the GX model, the new GX (O) grade offers more features. These include front LED fog lamps and a rear defogger. Inside, this variant gets additional amenities like auto climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen (for 7-seat configuration), wireless Apple CarPlay (for 7-seat configuration), a rear retractable sunshade, and a soft-touch dashboard. In terms of safety, the GX (O) trim is equipped with 360-degree cameras and front and rear parking sensors.