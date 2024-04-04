Toyota Glanza Faces Recall in India Due to Faulty Fuel Pump Motor

Toyota Glanza |

Toyota has decided to recall 2,305 Glanza hatchbacks across India as a precaution. This is because some Toyota Glanza made between April 2 and October 6, 2019, have a problem with their fuel pump motor. It could make the engine stall or hard to start. Toyota says this recall is like an extension of an earlier one from July 31, 2020.

The Toyota Glanza comes in four variants in India – E, S, G, and V – with options for manual or automatic transmission. The price for the Toyota Glanza ranges from Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Just a few days ago, Maruti Suzuki recalled 11,851 Baleno cars for the same issue. These models were made between July 30 and November 1, 2019. Since the Glanza and Baleno are like twins, they share many parts. Toyota explained that some Glanza cars might have a problem with the fuel pump motor, which could make the engine stop suddenly. According to the recall rules, Toyota will inform the owners of the affected cars and fix the problem for free. So, the inspection and replacement of the faulty part won’t cost anything to the owners.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno |

In terms of engine, the Toyota Glanza comes equipped with a factory-installed CNG kit and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The petrol engine generates 89bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque in standard mode. As for transmission, you have the option of either and AMT unit or a 5-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the CNG variants paired with the manual gearbox deliver 98.5Nm of maximum torque alongside 76bhp of peak power.

Equipped with various safety features, the Toyota hatchback includes ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, and 6-airbags. Additionally, standout features of the Toyota model comprise a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, voice assistance, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and cruise control.