 Toyota Set To Raise Prices On Select Models Starting April 1!
The company intends to implement a 1% increase across selected variants of specific models, citing escalating input costs and operational expenditures.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Toyota |

Toyota Motor has revealed plans to raise prices on certain models from April 1, 2024. The company intends to implement a 1% increase across selected variants of specific models, citing escalating input costs and operational expenditures. However, the company did not name the models that will witness a price hike. This adjustment marks Toyota’s second price hike, following a previous raise up to Rs 42,000 on the Innova Hycross Crysta and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Innova

Toyota Innova | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Regarding Toyota models, there's news about the upcoming addition to the Innova Hycross lineup. While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, reports suggest it will hit the market in the first week of April. Interested buyers can reserve the new variant through Toyota’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. Positioned between the petrol-only GX grade and the hybrid VX trim levels, the new GX (O) non-hybrid variant will feature a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

The new variant brings several upgrades compared to the GX model. These enhancements include LED for lamps, a rear window demister, automatic climate control, rear automatic blower control, dual-tone seats, a soft-touch dashboard, a rear retractable sunshade (in 7-seater option), a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder |

Recently, Kia India has also announced that starting April 1, 2024, the prices of all its products will increase. The company is raising prices by 3% across all its models due to rising commodity price and supply-chain-related costs. This is the first time Kia is raising prices for its cars like Seltos, Sonet, and Carens.

In the other news, Toyota has confirmed that the Urban Cruiser Taisor will debut in India on April 3rd, 2024. The SUV, a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, will feature minor cosmetic tweaks both internally and externally. Though Toyota has not released official specifications yet, there is a considerable anticipation surrounding the launch.

