Toyota Launches Innova Hycross GX (O) Variant, Priced at Rs 20.99 Lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new variant called GX (O) for the petrol-only version of the Innova Hycross. This new variant fills the gap between the existing petrol-only GX and the hybrid VX trims. It offers both 7- and 8-seat configurations. The 7-seat option is priced at Rs 21.13 lakh, while the 8-seat variant costs Rs 20.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Compared to the GX model, the new GX (O) grade offers more features. These include front LED fog lamps and a rear defogger. Inside, this variant gets additional amenities like auto climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen (for 7-seat configuration), wireless Apple CarPlay (for 7-seat configuration), a rear retractable sunshade, and a soft-touch dashboard. In terms of safety, the GX (O) trim is equipped with 360-degree cameras and front and rear parking sensors.

Toyota Innova Hycross | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Commenting on the launch of the GX (O) variant, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At TKM, we are constantly listening to the market needs thus ensuring that every vehicle we offer aligns with the evolving needs of our customers. The New Innova Hycross petrol GX (O) grade is a testament to this philosophy which offers enhanced comfort and advanced technology carefully blending the spirit of luxury and efficiency. While the performance remains top-class, the 10+ features is expected to strongly resonate with customers who are looking for a fully loaded petrol version with an attractive proposition aimed at meeting their evolving lifestyle requirements.”

Read Also Toyota unveils 5th generation self-charging Innova HyCross in Ahmedabad

Toyota Innova Hycross |

With the introduction of this new grade, the Innova Hycross MPV now offers 8 trims and 12 variants, with 6 being petrol-only and the rest hybrids. The brand achieved over 50,000 unit sales for the Innova Hycross MPV in India in approximately 15 months since its launch in November 2022.

Beneath the hood, the Innova Hycross runs on a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, giving out 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. It's matched with a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the hybrid model merges a 2.0-liter petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system, resulting in 181 bhp and coupled with an e-Drive transmission, available in higher-end versions.