Maruti Suzuki Jimny Now More Affordable with Rs 2.85 Lakh Off

Maruti Suzuki is once again offering significant discounts on its popular off-roader, the Jimny, this July. Buyers can save up to Rs 1 lakh on all variants of the vehicle. Additionally, with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF), there are extra benefits worth up to Rs 1.50 lakh, depending on the model. Some dealers are also including other discounts, such as free insurance, which can bring total savings to as much as Rs 2.85 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny offers a variety of color choices, with seven options available. Among these, two dual-tone combinations – Kinetic Yellow with a Black Roof and Sizzling Red with a Black Roof – stand out. The monotone selections include Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, and Nexa Blue.

The SUV is available in two main variants, Zeta and Alpha. The 5-door Jimny has a length of 3,985mm, a width of 1,645mm, and a height of 1,720mm. It also features a wheelbase of 2,590mm and a ground clearance 210mm, making it a robust and versatile option for off-road adventures.

The 5-door Jimny comes loaded with features such as cruise control, a multimedia touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes automatic climate control, ABS with EBD, a limited slip differential (LSD), a rear-view camera, and six airbags, ensuring both comfort and safety for its occupants.

Under the hood, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, delivering 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 134Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic, both of which send power to all four wheels through Maruti Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system, ensuring excellent off-road capability.