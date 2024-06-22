Maruti Suzuki Launches Fronx Velocity Edition: Prices Begin at Rs 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition |

Maruti Suzuki has broadened the availability of its popular Frox Velocity Edition to encompass all 14 variants of the SUV, including models with 1.2-litre (Petrol and CNG) and 1.0-litre powertrain options, offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Following the initial success of its Turbo powertrain launch, the Velocity Edition enhances the Fronx’s dynamic and aesthetic appeal with exclusive accessory upgrades. Notably, the Fronx 1.2-litre Velocity Edition Sigma variant will be introduced at an attractive price of Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited time.

Previously available in limited trims such as Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha, this edition offers a variety of accessories to personalise your vehicle, including an exterior styling kit in grey and Red, illuminated door sill guards, a rear upper spoiler extender, door visors, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish in opulent red, body side moulding, and ORVM covers. Inside, it features an interior styling kit with a carbon finish and 3D mats.

The Fronx Velocity Edition offers two engine options: a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol engine and a 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT engine available in both petrol and CNG versions. The 1.2-litre engine can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic shifter (AMT), while the 1.0-litre engine is available with a choice of a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The CNG model comes with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx | Maruti

In terms of features, the Fronx Velocity Edition comes equipped with a 9.0-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a head-up display that includes turn-by-turn navigation. Safety features include a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Hill Hold Assist and Rollover Mitigation, up to six airbags, and three-point ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor) seatbelts.

Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “FRONX has carved a niche, captivating customers who seek a bold SUV experience. Achieving 100,000 sales in just ten months is a testament to customers' love for this innovatively designed and sporty compact SUV. By offering the Velocity Edition across all variants of FRONX, we are not just celebrating this success; we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our customers with a wide array of choices, making FRONX an even more compelling option for our discerning customers."