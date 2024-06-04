Maruti Suzuki Swift Hits 40,000 Bookings Milestone in First Month

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki began accepting bookings for the fourth-generation Swift hatchback on May 1. Since the launch, the car has amassed over 40,000 bookings across India. Recently, Maruti Suzuki reported that 19,393 units of the new Swift were sold last month, making it the top-selling model in its first month on the market.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift keeps its familiar look but adds some noticeable changes inside and out, along with a new engine. It’s now longer, though the wheelbase and width remain the same. The headlamps feature a unique L-shaped LED design, and the front grille and bumper have been redesigned. The sides show a clear crease and a floating-roof effect with blacked-out pillars. The rear gets new C-shaped LED lights, but its overall shape stays mostly unchanged.

This new version offers two new paint colors: Luster Blue and Novel Orange. Maruti also offers two accessory packages called Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser. Inside, the cabin has been revamped with an all-black theme and a prominent touchscreen on the dashboard. Like the Grand Vitara, it includes piano black inserts and silver accents. Familiar features like the gear lever, HVAC controls, steering wheel, and analogue driver’s display are still present.

The new Swift introduces the Z series engine in India. It features a new 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Maruti claims this engine is 10% more fuel-efficient and emits 12% less CO2. The manual version offers a mileage of 24.80 kmpl, while the AMT version provides 25.75 kmpl.

In India, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift will compete with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well as certain models of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.