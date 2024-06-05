Maruti Suzuki Unveils Dream Editions of Celerio, Alto K10, S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 |

Despite a recent decline in small car sales in India’s automotive market, Maruti Suzuki, the leading manufacturer of passenger vehicles in the country, remains hopeful for a resurgence within the next 2-3 years. To revitalise sales of its entry-level small cars, the Indo-Japanese automaker is preparing to launch the new budget-friendly ‘Dream Series’ of three popular models – Alto K10, Celerio, and S-Presso.

Bookings are now open across the country from 4th of June. Depending on how customers respond, Maruti may extend this limited offer past June. These new Dream Editions of Maruti cars will offer some extra features like an upgraded infotainment system and a reverse parking camera.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio | https://www.marutisuzuki.com/

The upcoming Maruti Dream Series is grabbing attention mainly because of its attractive price tag of Rs 4.99 lakh. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at MSIL, explained that the decision to keep the price just under Rs 5 lakh was due to increased RTO registration charges in several areas. He also mentioned that the prices of the AGS/AMT variants of nine models, including Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Fronx, have been reduced by Rs 5,000. This price drop is sure to appeal to buyers looking for automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso |

Recently, Maruti Suzuki began accepting bookings for the fourth-generation Swift hatchback on May 1. Since the launch, the car has amassed over 40,000 bookings across India. Recently, Maruti Suzuki reported that 19,393 units of the new Swift were sold last month, making it the top-selling model in its first month on the market.

The new Swift introduces the Z series engine in India. It features a new 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Maruti claims this engine is 10% more fuel-efficient and emits 12% less CO2. The manual version offers a mileage of 24.80 kmpl, while the AMT version provides 25.75 kmpl.