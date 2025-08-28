 Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDomestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran

Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran

Narendran said the government has been chalking out a strategy, such as a proposal to bring in reforms in GST, to counter the impact of the 50 per cent US tariff.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director T V Narendran on Wednesday said the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US government will not have much impact on the domestic steel sector but the company’s European operations may feel the pinch.

Narendran, however, said the tariff would affect other sectors such as textiles and gems and jewellery. “The US tariff will not have much direct impact on the domestic steel sector as it does not export steel to them, but Tata Steel's European operation, which exports steel to the US, may feel the pinch as a similar tariff on steel was applicable there too,” he said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Exporters Look Beyond US After Trump Tariff; US Currently Accounts For 16% Of MP’s...
article-image

Admitting the challenges such as the prevailing market scenario of the world and the US tariff, he said, “Our growth rate is good and domestic demand increasing. Domestic Steel demand was also growing. But we have to be competitive always.”

Narendran said the government has been chalking out a strategy, such as a proposal to bring in reforms in GST, to counter the impact of the 50 per cent US tariff.

FPJ Shorts
UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five & Fifteen-Year Age Groups
UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five & Fifteen-Year Age Groups
Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old
Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old "BIMARU" Image To New Industrial Leader
Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell Ahead
Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As Moderate Rains Continue, IMD Predicts Wet Spell Ahead
Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran
Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV Narendran
Read Also
GST Council May End Compensation Cess By Oct 31, Big GST Reform Plan On Cards
article-image

Describing the Tata Group as a nation-building group, Narendran said that it is developing the community around its operational areas. Earlier, he paid homage to the former Chairman Sir Dorabji Tata on his 166th birth anniversary here. Narendran said that there are lots of leadership lessons to learn from Sir Dorabji Tata.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five &...

UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five &...

Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old "BIMARU"...

Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old

Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV...

Domestic Steel Sector Immune From 50% Tariff Impact, Confirms Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director, TV...

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 28th Aug 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 28th Aug 2025

PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030

PM SVANidhi Yojana: 1.15 Crore Street Vendors To Get Loans, Cashback & Support Till 2030