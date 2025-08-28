 Uttar Pradesh Climbs Top Five List For Factory Units & Employment, Transforms From Old "BIMARU" Image To New Industrial Leader
According to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) report, the industrial sector recorded a 5.92% increase in employment in 2023-24. In the past decade (2014-15 to 2023-24), it has created more than 5.7 million jobs.

Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
File Image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh ranked among the top five states for factory units and employment in the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 data, marking a definitive shift from its old "BIMARU" image to a new industrial leader, the state government said on Wednesday.

According to the ASI report, the industrial sector recorded a 5.92 per cent increase in employment in 2023-24. In the past decade (2014-15 to 2023-24), it has created more than 5.7 million jobs, it added.

In terms of employment, Uttar Pradesh has joined Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka in the top 5 states. Nationally, Uttar Pradesh's share in employment stood at 8 per cent. The rapid pace of industrial growth over the past eight and a half years has generated millions of direct and indirect jobs, according to the statement.

Uttar Pradesh holds an 8.51 per cent share in the total number of factories, ranking 4th in the country, following Tamil Nadu (15.43 per cent), Gujarat (12.81 per cent), and Maharashtra (10.20 per cent). The state's ranking underscores the growing strength of its industrial base.
The Uttar Pradesh government said it has created an environment conducive to investment both domestically and internationally, resulting not only in significant investment inflows but also in the establishment of new factories.

"In line with government policies, both traditional and new industrial sectors have been developed, encouraging entrepreneurs to set up their factories in the state," it said. The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 highlights Uttar Pradesh's rising industrial strength, with the state contributing 7 per cent to the Gross Value Added (GVA). The report also noted an 11.89 per cent increase in GVA nationwide, while industrial production grew by over 5.80 per cent during the same period.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

