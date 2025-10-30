 Swiggy’s Q2 Net Loss Widens To ₹1,092 Crore As Expenses Rise; Revenue Jumps To ₹5,561 Crore
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Swiggy posts a ₹1,092 crore net loss in Q2 FY26 despite 54% year-on-year revenue growth, driven by food delivery and Instamart operations | Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 30: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy, which owns Instamart, on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 1,092 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 626 crore for the year-ago period.

However, revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,561 crore from Rs 3,601 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing to the exchanges showed. Expenses also shot up to Rs 6,711 crore from Rs 4,309 crore a year ago.

Corporate Restructuring Of Instamart Business

During the quarter, the company incorporated a step-down subsidiary, Swiggy lnstamart Private Limited, under Scootsy Logistics Private Limited to house the Instamart business.

Its Board of Directors approved the transfer of the quick commerce business to this subsidiary through a slump sale, subject to shareholders' approval.

article-image

Divestment Of Stake In Rapido

Besides, during the quarter, the company entered into share purchase agreements to divest its entire investment in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) for Rs 2,399 crore, as approved by the board.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

