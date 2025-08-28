Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 28th Aug 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened negative and slipped right from the initial hour and each upward attempt was swiftly met with selling pressure. It breached its immediate support zones and broke 24700 levels in the last hour of the trade. It formed a big bearish candle on the daily frame and closed with losses of around 260 points. Now till it holds below 24850 zones weakness could be seen towards 24650 then 24500 zones while hurdles can be seen at 24850 then 25000 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24700 then 24500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24800 then 24900 strike while Put writing is seen at 24750 then 24700 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24200 to 25200 zones while an immediate range between 24500 to 24900 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a negative note and came under intense selling pressure right from the opening tick. In the latter part of the session the index moved within a restricted band of nearly 250 points but witnessed renewed weakness in the final half hour. The Sensex breached the crucial support zone of 81000 and closed below this level. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle indicating weakness and persistent selling pressure at higher levels. The index eventually ended with losses of around 850 points. Now till it holds below 81000 zones, weakness can be seen towards 80500 then 80200 zones while hurdles can be seen at 81000 then 81300 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and remained under selling pressure as it drifted lower towards 54450 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a bearish candle and gave a range breakdown on daily scale after twelve sessions as bears are holding tight grip at higher zones. It corrected by almost 1500 points in the last few sessions to close below its 100 DEMA. Now till it holds below 54750 zones some weakness could be seen towards 54000 then 53750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54750 then 55000 zones.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 1.06% at 24724 levels. Positive setup seen in Britannia, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Granules, HUL, Nykaa, Nestle India, Jindal Stainless, L&T Finance and Dalmia Bharat while weakness in PG Electropast, KFIN Technologies, Vedanta, Angel One, Shriram Finance, MCX, Bandhan Bank, LT, BSE and Indus Tower.

DABUR - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Dabur is trading above its key 40/100/200 EMA levels on the daily chart, indicating sustained bullish momentum. Despite weakness in the market the stock respect its 40 EMA levels and comfortably closed above those levels indicating stregnth in the near term. The super trend indicator is also positive supported by positive RSI divergence signalling bullish momentum.

BUY DABUR CMP 522.40 SL 507.00 TGT 543.70

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 28th Aug

NLC India:

The company has informed exchanges that the first phase of the “300 MW Solar Power Project” with a capacity of 52.83 MW has been successfully commissioned and declared commercially operational at Barsingsar, Distt. Bikaner, Rajasthan. The Commissioning Certificate for the same has been received from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited on 26th August 2025.

Oil India:

Oil India AND Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) both Maharatna Public Sector Enterprises, have formalized a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to establish a Joint Venture Company (JVC).

The JVC will create a gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh, which includes the establishment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and the provision of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers.

This initiative aims to enhance access to clean energy and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state, in alignment with the Government's vision of fostering a gas-based economy.

Aptech:

Aptech has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Autonomous Government Body for Entrance examination in higher educational Institutions. The tenure of the examination is for the period of one year and shall extend up to Two years on year-to-year basis after on sole discretion of the Government body, provided that the services are satisfactory. The nature of the order includes providing computer based examination services.

United Breweries:

The company has informed exchanges that it is increasing its manufacturing capabilities by setting up a new Canning Line facility in the existing Nizam Brewery located in the State of Telangana. This facility will be designed primarily to produce certain premium products of Kingfisher and Heineken®.

The existing capacity stands at 0.5 mhl with more than 90% capacity utilisation. The proposed addition is 0.4 mhl and is to be added within one year. The investment required for the same is close to Rs 90 crore and will be funded through internal accruals. The rationale behind the addition of capacity is purely based on market demand.

SBI Card:

SBI Card and Flipkart have jointly announced the launch of 'Flipkart SBI Credit Card'. This one-of-its-kind co-branded credit card is launched with curated cashback benefits to offer a rewarding shopping experience for discerning customers on majority of their purchases.

The launch reflects SBI Card and Flipkart's ongoing efforts to empower shoppers with greater value, flexibility, and access to formal credit while enhancing their overall shopping journey. With the Flipkart SBI Card, customers can earn 7.5% cashback on spends made on Myntra, and 5% cashback on spends made on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Cleartrip.