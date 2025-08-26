 Indian Govt's e-Marketplace Digital Platform Surpasses Historic Milestone Of ₹15 Lakh Crore Cumulative GMV
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has crossed a historic milestone of Rs 15 lakh crore in cumulative gross merchandise value (GMV) since its inception in 2016, an official statement said on Monday.

This achievement underlines the trust and confidence of buyers and sellers across India in GeM’s vision of creating a transparent, efficient and inclusive public procurement ecosystem.

"Over the past nine years, GeM has evolved into a robust digital platform, bringing together government buyers and a diverse community of sellers, including Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), startups, women-led businesses, SC/ST Enterprises and Self-Help Groups (SHGs),” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The GeM system has also ensured greater transparency and accountability in every stage of procurement, reducing opportunities for corruption and driving digital adoption in governance in line with the vision of Digital India.

GeM chief executive officer Mihir Kumar said that “Our focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country. Together, we are building a transparent, accountable and digitally empowered procurement ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

By simplifying processes, reducing entry barriers and embedding transparency through policy and technology, GeM has enabled opportunities to reach the last mile while fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and equitable growth.

The GeM’s procurement system has expanded access to government procurement for lakhs of sellers from varied sectors. It has strengthened participation of MSEs, women entrepreneurs and startups.

GeM has now completed 6 years of its Startups, Women and Youth Advantage through eTransactions (SWAYATT) initiative. Launched in February 2019, SWAYATT was conceptualised with a clear objective of invigorating participation of women-led enterprises and youth in public procurement.

Women entrepreneurs comprise 8 per cent of the total seller base on the Government e-marketplace (GeM) with a cumulative 1,77,786 Udyam-verified women micro, and small enterprises (MSE) registered on the portal.

Addressing the challenges of “access to market”, “access to finance” and “access to value-addition” through proper e-market linkages in public procurement, The Government e-market place (GeM) has also enabled startups to find a market for their orders.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

