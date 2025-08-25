PM Modi Lauds India-Fiji Ties, Announces Healthcare, Agriculture, Defence And Renewable Energy Cooperation

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (L) & PM Narendra Modi (R) | X @MyGovHindi

New Delhi: Lauding the ties between India and Fiji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the two nations share a deep bond of affection and the aspirations of two nations sail in the same boat. He welcomed his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka's announcement of Girmit Day and highlighted the contribution of Girmitiyas to prosperity of Fiji.

While addressing a joint press conference following his talks with Rabuka in the capital, PM Modi stated, "India and Fiji share a deep bond of affection. In the 19th century, more than 60,000 Girmitiya brothers and sisters from India contributed to the prosperity of Fiji with their hard work and sweat. They have added new colours to Fiji's social and cultural diversity. They have constantly strengthened Fiji's unity and integrity and at the same time, they have also remained connected to their roots and preserved their culture. The tradition of Fiji's Ramayana Mandali is a living proof of this. I welcome Prime Minister Rabuka's announcement of Girmit Day, it is a tribute to our shared history. This is a tribute to our shared history. It is a tribute to the memories of our past generations."

भारत और फिजी के बीच आत्मीयता का गहरा नाता है। 19वीं सदी में, भारत से गए 60,000 से अधिक गिरमिटिया भाई–बहनों ने अपने परिश्रम और पसीने से फिजी की समृधि में योगदान दिया है। उन्होंने फिजी की सामाजिक और सांस्कृतिक विविधता में नए रंग भरे हैं।



PM Modi emphasised that India and Fiji support a free, inclusive, open and secure Indo-Pacific. He called India and Fiji "partners" in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected.

"India and Fiji support a free, inclusive, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The PM's 'Oceans of Peace' is a very positive thought. India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat. We are also fellow travellers in the development journey of the Global South. We are partners in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected. We believe that no voice should be ignored, and no nation should be left behind. From the Indian Ocean of the Pacific, our partnership is a bridge across the seas," he said.

PM Modi announced that India and Fiji have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector. He stated that India will provide training and equipment support to strengthen Fiji's maritime security.

On decisions taken during the meeting, PM Modi said, "In our comprehensive discussions today, we have taken several important decisions. We believe that only a healthy nation can be a prosperous nation. That is why we decided to build a 100-bed super specialty hospital in Suva. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will be sent. And, Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened, which will make affordable and high quality medicines available to every home."

"In the field of agriculture, the lobia seeds from India are flourishing in Fiji’s soil. India will also provide 12 agricultural drones and two mobile soil testing laboratories to Fiji. We thank the Government of Fiji for approving Indian ghee," he added.

He expressed India's readiness to share experience with Fiji in the area of cyber security and data protection. He thanked his Fiji counterpart for his government's support to India's fight against terrorism.

"We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector. An action plan has been prepared for this. India will provide training and equipment support to strengthen Fiji's maritime security. We are ready to share our experience in the areas of cyber security and data protection. We are unanimous in the opinion that terrorism is a huge challenge for the entire humanity. We are thankful to PM Rabuka and Fiji government for cooperation and support in our fight against terrorism," he said.

PM Modi called climate change a critical threat to Fiji and said that the two nations are working together on renewable energy, especially solar energy.

"We are together in the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance. We will now also help enhance Fiji's capabilities in disaster response," he remarked.

Notably, the ties between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people to people ties. India’s links with Fiji started in 1879 when Indian labourers were brought in Fiji under indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916 around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning with early 20th century, Indian traders and others also started arriving in Fiji. Strong cultural ties between India and Fiji are supported through Indian festivals, yoga, language, and cultural programs.

