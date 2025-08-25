 'Kerala Congress Suspends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations,' Says KPCC President Sunny Joseph
HomeIndia'Kerala Congress Suspends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations,' Says KPCC President Sunny Joseph

Joseph also said the legislator has set a "model" by quitting his party position as Youth Congress state president without waiting for a formal complaint or a case being lodged.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
KPCC President Sunny Joseph | X @ANI

Kannur: Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday, KPCC President Sunny Joseph said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, however, rejected the political opponents' demand for Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA.

During the brief press conference convened at his house in Iritty here, the veteran leader didn't specify the duration of the suspension period.

Joseph said the Congress viewed the allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil as serious.

The Congress leadership in Kerala made a series of consultations with various leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, former KPCC chiefs and AICC working committee members from the state in this regard, and took an "unanimous" decision in the matter, he said.

"The party has not received any complaint in this regard so far. There has also been no legal complaint. No case has been registered anywhere," Joseph added.

So, there is no justification or logic in the demand raised by political opponents for the resignation of Mamkootathil as MLA, he said.

"They have no moral right to raise such a demand. There is no such precedence in Kerala politics," the KPCC chief further said and maintained that the Congress values the dignity and safety of women to the core.

After announcing the decision, Sunny Joseph hurriedly concluded the press conference.

He refused to answer any questions raised by the reporters, including whether there is any party probe against the allegations, cyberbullying against party MLA Uma Thomas allegedly carried out by Congress activists supporting Mamkootathil.

Rahul Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges.

He was elected as MLA in November last year in a by-election held for the Palakkad seat, following the election of party leader and then sitting MLA Shafi Parambil as Lok Sabha MP from Vatakara in the general election.

