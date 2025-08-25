J&K Rains: Landslide Buries Petrol Pump In Udhampur, Heavy Downpour Trigger Floods Across Jammu Division - VISUALS | ANI

Srinagar: A massive landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district buried a Hindustan Petroleum petrol pump under debris on Sunday evening (August 24), causing major disruption in the Balli Nullah area.

While no casualties have been reported, traffic movement has been hit and clearance work is under way.

Here are some visuals from the scene:

Petrol Pump Collapses Under Debris

According to officials, the landslide struck around 7:00 pm, bringing a huge volume of debris down the mountainside. Petrol pump owner Jai Pal Singh Jamwal said cracks on the mountain had been visible earlier, increasing pressure on the site.

“There was a crack in the mountain nearby, which caused the load on the petrol pump to be very high. Due to which this whole collapse happened,” Jamwal told ANI.

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K | Owner of the petrol pump Jai Pal Singh Jamwal said, "This incident happened around 7 pm... There was a crack in the mountain nearby, which caused the load on the petrol pump to be very high. Due to which this whole collapse happened. There was no loss… pic.twitter.com/lKSRWHiWuW — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Rescue teams and machinery were deployed immediately to remove debris and restore movement along Dhar Road, which remains blocked at Dudhar Nallah. A fire official told ANI that there was “no loss of life here, but there was a lot of damage to the HP petrol pump. The landslide is still going on.” Locals reported severe disruption, with stranded passengers relying on buses to cross the affected stretch.

Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Jammu

The incident comes amid relentless rainfall across Jammu division, where 190.4 mm of rain was recorded in the past 24 hours, the second-highest downpour this month in a century, according to Akashvani.

The heavy rains led to flash floods in several low-lying areas, damaged boundary walls, swept away vehicles, and caused partial road collapses in parts of Jammu city.

At least 45 students of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) were rescued from their hostel after floodwaters submerged its ground floor. SDRF and police used boats to evacuate the students in an operation that lasted more than five hours.

Traffic along the Jammu-Pathankot highway was also diverted after a bridge was damaged by the overflowing Sahar Khad nallah in Kathua. Authorities have placed disaster response teams on high alert, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urging residents to remain cautious as more heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides are forecast until August 27.