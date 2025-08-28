 UIDAI Urges Schools In India To Complete Children's Biometric Updates In Aadhaar, Highlights Five & Fifteen-Year Age Groups
Timely biometric updates are critical to ensure that Aadhaar records of children remain accurate. UIDAI, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy, has integrated the MBU status of students into the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application.

Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday urged schools across the country to actively support the timely completion of Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) in Aadhaar for children, especially in the crucial age groups of five and fifteen years.

UIDAI, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy, has integrated the MBU status of students into the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application. “Timely completion of MBU in Aadhaar is an essential requirement for children at the age of five and once again at fifteen years of age,” the UIDAI said.

“It is crucial for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of biometric data of children in Aadhaar. There are approximately 17 crore Aadhaar numbers where the mandatory biometrics update is pending,” it added. This step is expected to simplify the process for schools by providing them with direct visibility of which students are yet to complete their biometric updates.

Timely biometric updates are critical to ensure that Aadhaar records of children remain accurate. UIDAI has highlighted that nearly 17 crore Aadhaar numbers are still pending mandatory updates. “It is noted that many times students and parents rush for Aadhaar updates at the last moment leading to anxieties.

This can be avoided with timely biometric updates,” the statement reads. Without these updates, children may face difficulties later while accessing government benefits or appearing for key exams like NEET, JEE, and CUET. UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar has written to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, urging them to extend support in conducting targeted MBU camps through schools.

“A camp approach through schools can help complete pending MBUs and prevent last-minute rushes by anxious students and parents,” Kumar said in his letter. The initiative, much like UIDAI’s recent Aadhaar authentication framework for cooperative banks, reflects the authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Aadhaar’s role in delivering seamless services and ensuring inclusion.

