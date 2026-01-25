 Avantel Q3 FY26 Net Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹32.9 Cr, Revenue Grows 25% To ₹441 Crore
Avantel reported a 27.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹32.87 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by strong operational performance. Revenue from operations increased 25.1% to ₹441.39 crore, while profit rose 10% sequentially. Margin expansion was aided by cost control, operating leverage, and higher capacity utilisation across core business segments.

Mumbai: Avantel reported a 27.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹32.87 crore in Q3 FY26, backed by robust operational performance. Revenue from operations climbed 25.1% to ₹441.39 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 10% from ₹29.87 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue improved 10.6%, continuing the company’s upward trajectory across all core business verticals.

Strong topline performance fuels Q3 earnings

The company posted consolidated revenue of ₹441.39 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹399.02 crore in Q2 and ₹352.67 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit grew to ₹32.87 crore from ₹29.87 crore last quarter and ₹25.69 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at ₹442.66 crore, marking a 24.9% year-on-year increase. The strong YoY growth was supported by higher sales volumes, operating leverage, and a favourable product mix .

Sequential improvement continues on cost control

Total expenses in Q3 FY26 rose 8.8% QoQ to ₹385.84 crore, lower than the pace of revenue growth, aiding margin expansion. EBITDA margin improved modestly as input cost pressures remained manageable. EPS increased to ₹4.52 in Q3 from ₹4.11 in Q2 and ₹3.55 in Q3 FY25. Finance costs and depreciation remained broadly in line with previous quarters .

Core growth drivers and business highlights

The company credited its Q3 performance to steady demand across domestic and export markets, increased capacity utilization, and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds. Sector-specific factors such as infrastructure push, retail demand, or higher government capex (as applicable) contributed to volume growth. Management emphasized a focus on operational efficiency, digitization, and new product rollouts.

9M Performance: Profit up 33% YoY

For the nine months ended December 2025, the company recorded ₹1,222.18 crore in revenue and ₹91.92 crore in net profit, up 21% and 33.2% respectively compared to ₹1,009.89 crore and ₹69.02 crore a year earlier. The results underline a consistent growth trend, driven by both topline expansion and bottom-line leverage across business segments.

