 DCCDL Q3 Rental Income Jumps 18% To Rs 1,412 Crore, Strong Demand Boosts Office & Retail Assets
DCCDL, the joint venture of DLF and GIC, reported an 18 percent rise in rental income to Rs 1,412 crore in Q3, driven by strong demand for premium office and retail spaces and new project additions. Profit and revenue also showed solid growth, supported by high occupancy levels and a strong development pipeline.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
DCCDL, the joint venture of DLF and GIC, reported an 18 percent rise in rental income to Rs 1,412 crore in Q3. |

New Delhi: DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF Ltd and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, reported an 18 per cent rise in rental income to Rs 1,412 crore in the December quarter, supported by strong demand for premium office and retail spaces.

In the same quarter last year, DCCDL had posted rental income of Rs 1,193 crore, as per DLF’s latest investor presentation. DLF holds around 67 percent stake in the joint venture, while GIC owns the remaining share.

Large and high-quality rental portfolio

DCCDL currently has an operational portfolio of 44.3 million square feet, which includes both office and retail assets. Of this, around 4 million square feet is retail space, while the rest is office area located in key business hubs.

Profit and revenue show strong growth

The company’s net profit before exceptional items rose 40 per cent to Rs 717 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 514 crore a year ago. Total revenue increased 17 per cent to Rs 1,878 crore from Rs 1,605 crore.

DCCDL’s net debt stood at Rs 16,976 crore at the end of the December quarter.

New projects add to rental income

DLF Vice Chairman and Managing Director (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar said the growth was driven by strong performance from existing office and retail assets, along with new rental income from two towers at Downtown Gurgaon and Downtown Chennai.

He said the strong demand has helped improve operating efficiency and profitability. The company expects mid-teens revenue growth and 20–25 per cent growth in profit after tax over the medium term.

DLF Group’s total commercial footprint

Most of DLF’s rent-earning commercial assets are housed under DCCDL. Apart from this, DLF independently owns around 5 million square feet of office and retail space, taking the group’s total portfolio to 49.1 million square feet.

Occupancy levels remain strong at 94 percent for offices and 97 per cent for retail spaces.

Strong future pipeline

The DLF Group is currently developing 27 million square feet of commercial space, including 12 million square feet under DCCDL. The company said its strong pipeline and high demand for premium workspaces will support steady long-term growth.

Industry experts noted that demand for office and retail spaces remained strong in 2025, led by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and expanding domestic and foreign companies.

