 Students’ Aadhaar Cards To Be Made In Indore's Schools Under Special Campaign
Special camps are being organized under a campaign for Aadhaar enrollment and amendment work in government schools

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special camps are being organized under a campaign for Aadhaar enrollment and amendment work in government schools of the district. The drive that started on Monday will continue till August 27.

The State Education Centre of the School Education Department has coordinated with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar supervisors have been appointed for Aadhaar registration and amendment work in government schools under Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, Siddharth Jain.

District e-Governance Society manager Kavita Vishwakarma informed that camps would be organized in higher secondary schools of various tehsils of the district.

The institutions include Government Higher Secondary School Kampal, Government Higher Secondary School Khudail, Government Higher Secondary School Pigdambar, Government Higher Secondary School Mhow, Government Higher Secondary School Dakacha, Government Higher Secondary School Ajnod, Government Higher Secondary School Dhannad and Government Higher Secondary School Betma.

The initiative mainly focuses on mandatory biometric update (MBU) of children. This includes updating fingerprints, iris scan and a photo in their Aadhaar card.

The first update is necessary when the child turns five-years- old. The first MBU is free between the ages of 5 to 7. Fee will be applicable after the student is more than 7 years of age.

The second MBU is necessary when the student turns 15-years-old. The third MBU is free if completed between 15 and 17 years of age, but fee will be applicable after the age of 17.

