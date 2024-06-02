Auto Sales May 2024: Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hyundai And Kia India Reveal Sales Numbers

File Photo

Amid a significant surge being witnessed in India's passenger vehicle sales, four major automobile companies have released their car sales numbers for the three months of April-June 2024.

Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 174,551 units in May. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 146,694 units. The sales to another Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) stood at 10,490 units. The total exports for the same period stood at 17,367 units.

The sales in the mini plus compact size segment saw a dip of 26,120 in the financial year 2024-25 from the same period in the last financial year, backing apprehensions of slowdown in the segment.

Mahindra & Mahindra said that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2024 stood at 71,682 vehicles, a growth of 17 per cent, including exports. | Representative Image

Mahindra Reports 17% Growth

Indian small car sales have been sharply falling. According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the sales of entry-level cars have slumped 75 per cent to 35,000 units in the three months starting from September.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 43,218 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 31 per cent and overall, 44,283 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 19,826.

While, in the month of May 2024, Hyundai registered total sales of 63,551 units in which the share of domestic car sales was 49,151 units and exports stood at 14,400 units.. This is an increase of 6.63 per cent compared to total sales in May 2023.

Commenting on May 2024 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory. SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67 per cent of domestic sales last month.

The auto industry collectively sold 21,36,157 vehicles last month, as against 17,12,812 vehicles sold in April 2023. | Pixabay

New Competitive Models Introduced

Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1 per cent in May." On the other hand, Kia India registered the sale of 19,500 units in May 2024. The company recorded a Y-o-Y growth of over 3.9 per cent compared to 18,766 units in the corresponding month of the last year.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, "So far in this year, we have been aggressive in introducing new competitive variants of our models, which has contributed significantly to our sales." The auto industry sold 21,36,157 units in the month of April 2024, reporting a year-on-year growth of about 25 per cent,

According to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). SIAM further added that the auto industry collectively sold 21,36,157 vehicles last month, as against 17,12,812 vehicles sold in April 2023.