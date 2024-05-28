BYD Seal EV Hits the Road: 200 Units Delivered on First Day

BYD Seal |

BYD India has started delivering its new all-electric Seal sedan, celebrating with a big event on May 26 where 200 cars were handed over to customers across cities like Delhi–NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi. Since bookings began in late February, the Seal has received over 1,000 orders in India. Launched on March 5, the Seal is BYD's most expensive EV in India, priced between Rs 41 lakh and Rs 53 lakh. This new model joins BYD's existing lineup, which includes the e6 MPV at Rs 29.15 lakh and the Atto 3 SUV at Rs 33.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of the Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, commented: "The BYD Seal's strong reception in India underscores the growing demand for premium electric vehicles that offer a seamless blend of performance, sustainability, style, and value. We are confident that the BYD Seal represents another step in our commitment to accelerating a cleaner and greener future for India. The nationwide handover of the BYD Seal to our customers simultaneously serves as an opportunity for us to celebrate this milestone with our valued customers and dealership network who share our vision for sustainable mobility."

The BYD Seal comes in three variants – Dynamic, Premium and Performance, priced at Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh, and Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. All variants will be fully imported, showcasing BYD’s continued growth in the Indian electric vehicle market.

The BYD Seal boasts dimensions of 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, featuring a generous wheelbase of 2,920 mm. Derived from the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the seal adopts the design of a stylish and streamlined four-door coupe.

The standard range BYD Seal comes equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery, that produces 201 bhp and 310Nm of torque, claiming impressive range of up to 510 km. Equipped with a substantial 82.56kWh battery powering the rear wheels, the BYD Seal Premium model generates 308bhp and 360Nm of torque. Boasting an impressive range of 650 kilometers, it stands out as the model with the longest range in the line-up. The mid-level variant and the higher-spec Performance edition both share the substantial 82.56kWh battery. However, the top-spec model distinguishes itself with all-wheel drive capability and features two electric motors (front and rear). With impressive performance figures of 523bhp and 670Nm, it offers a range of 580 kilometres.