BYD Seal Electric Sedan Hits The Indian Market, Priced At ₹41 Lakh

BYD, a popular electric car maker, expands its line-up in India with the launch of the Seal electric sedan. This new addition, the company’s third model in India, follows the Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV.

The BYD Seal comes in three variants – Dynamic, Premium and Performance, priced at Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh, and Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. All variants will be fully imported, showcasing BYD’s continued growth in the Indian electric vehicle market.

The BYD Seal boasts dimensions of 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, featuring a generous wheelbase of 2,920 mm. Derived from the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the Seal adopts the design of a stylish and streamlined four-door coupe.

The BYD seal offers powertrains with options for both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The base Dynamic variant comes with a 201 bhp and 310Nm of torque option, while the premium trim offers a more robust 308 bhp and 360Nm of torque. The top-tier Performance trim boasts an all-wheel drive system, delivering a powerful 523 bhp and 670Nm of torque. Additionally, the all-wheel drive model includes adaptive dampers for enhanced performance.

The standard range BYD Seal comes equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery, providing an impressive range of up to 510 km. On the other hand, the more powerful variant and all-wheel drive models feature a larger 82.56 kWh battery, offering extended ranges of up to 650 km for the rear-wheel drive and 580 km for the all-wheel drive. The base model can handle up to 110 kW DC fast charging, while the extended-range versions support even faster charging at up to 150 kW DC.

BYD Seal is equipped with features like 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-way electronically driver’s seat with memory, heated with cooled front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 10 Airbags, ABS with hill hold, automatic wipers, a 360-degree camera as well as ADAS tech.