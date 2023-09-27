Goa: BYD India Launches Its First Car Dealership In State

The car dealership with BYD ATTO 3 model | The Goan Network

PANAJI: BYD India, a subsidiary of the world’s leading New Energy Vehicles (NEV) manufacturer BYD, on Tuesday inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Taleigao. The showroom is run and managed by BYD Bavaria.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of Vishal Agarwal, Dealer Principal, BYD Bavaria, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business at BYD India, along with key officials from BYD India, Bavaria Group, and valued customers.

The new showroom for EVs

The showroom, spanning 1783 square feet, will offer access to BYD’s line-up of pure electric vehicles, including the All-New e6 and the BYD ATTO 3, and has well-trained sales advisors, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor, offering customers a great in-store experience and services.

Sustainable transport solutions in Goa

The new dealership, BYD’s first ever in the State, marks a significant step towards revolutionising the automotive landscape in the State, promoting sustainable transportation solutions. It will also serve as a hub for electric vehicle enthusiasts, providing them with access to a wide range of cutting-edge electric vehicles and related services. This includes BYD’s latest models, renowned for their exceptional performance, advanced technology, and sustainability.

Bavaria Motors Pvt Ltd, a prominent automobile dealership, is a part of the prestigious Bavaria Group. This is the second BYD showroom from the group after its first showroom being launched in Pune last year.

