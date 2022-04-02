Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs in Maharashtra, Goa on one single day

Tata Motors, along with its dealer partners, today delivered 712 EVs (564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs) to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa.

According to Vivek Srivatsa - Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Today’s occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a 4-wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them.”

The Nexon EV, an aspirational SUV, delivers an anxiety-free long-range (ARAI certified range of 312km) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

With a market share of 63.62 percent (11M, FY 22), the Nexon EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards, the company said in a statement. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

In an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”, it added.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 06:21 PM IST