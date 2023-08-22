Goa: Government & Stakeholders Pledge For EV Adoption Of State's Vehicles | The Goan Network

A state-level dialogue on the EV policy adoption, its challenges and opportunities organised by LetMeBreathe a climate change community, was held in Panjim. The dialogue between both government and private stakeholders was aimed to encourage electric mobility in the State.

In his address, Rohit Monserrate, Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) Mayor, said, “Policy adoption is vital, but effective implementation drives transformation. From the challenges, opportunities emerge and EV, OK Please is the way forward.”

New tourist vehicles, rental cars and motorbikes in Goa to go electric by January 2024

Currently, the per capita vehicle ownership in Goa is 4.5 times the national average and the coastal state ranks 15th in vehicle density. The state has announced that all new tourist vehicles, rental cars and rental motorbikes in the State will be electric from January 2024 which throws up both challenges and opportunities for Goa.

Read Also E-vehicle sales on the rise in Goa

GEMP Policy 2021 aims at making Goa an EV adoption model

The Goa Electric Mobility Promotion Policy 2021 aims at making the State a model of international standard for EV adoption, supported by world-class infrastructure for conversion of ICE vehicles to EVs. Last month, the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that all new tourist vehicles, rental cars and rental motorbikes in the state will be electric from January 2024.

The Goa Electric Mobility Promotion Policy 2021 aims to convert 50 percent of boat ferries to electric by 2025, to convert 100 per cent of other marine vessels to hydro and to create 10,000 new direct and indirect jobs by 2025.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)