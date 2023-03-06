Goa: Abandoned vehicles create nuisance in Mapusa, councillors want action

A four-wheeler which has been stationed by the roadside for the last several months at Duler, Mapusa. |

Abandoned vehicles such as cars, motorcycles and other automobiles have become a nuisance as they occupy prime parking space in Mapusa town.

Several of such vehicles are found rusting by the roadsides or at public places for a long period of time and are not only occupying prime parking space but also become a health hazard.

Recently, several city fathers expressed concern over the growing menace of abandoned vehicles in town.

“There are several abandoned vehicles which eat up parking space and even give an ugly picture of the town. And this is a problem which is not confined to one specific area but all over in Mapusa. We need to discuss with the Traffic Police and lift these abandoned vehicles and get rid of them,” said Viraj Phadke, Vice Chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council.

Seconding him was former chairperson and present councillor of ward 19 Sudhir Kandolkar.

Kandolkar informed that there are some people who have permanently parked vehicles on the roadside and converted them into godowns. He said action has to be taken against such vehicles too.

According to councillor Shashank Narvekar, the Traffic Police do not have a place to keep impounded vehicles, leave alone lifting abandoned vehicles around the town.

“If the Mapusa civic body can provide space to the police then nothing like it. All the abandoned vehicles can then be lifted and dumped at one site,” Narvekar opined.

A former bureaucrat blamed the departments concerned for the growing menace of abandoned vehicles not only in Mapusa but entire Goa.

“These unclaimed vehicles not only rob crucial parking space but can also spread health hazards. The concerned authorities are not taking concrete steps to prevent this problem,” he said.

During the monsoon such abandoned vehicles which are broken and open turn into a major health problem as water gets stagnated inside the vehicles and can turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Mapusa SDPO Jivba Dalvi has flatly countered claims of finding abandoned vehicles in Mapusa and sought public support to handle such nuisance.

“I don’t think there are abandoned vehicles in the jurisdiction of Mapusa. But if there are such vehicles people should inform the police and we will take action,” Dalvi said.

According to RTO officials, abandoned vehicles are those vehicles which are inoperable for a long period of time and which have been left unattended on public property.