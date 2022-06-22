E-vehicle sales on the rise in Goa

Representative image | Photo: Pexels

Whether it has been the escalating cost of fossil fuel or the need to preserve environment, Goans are shifting gears towards battery operated vehicles and sales in the State since 2021 have indicated this trend.

While electric vehicles accounted for 2.1 per cent of all vehicle sales in 2021, this has risen to 7 per cent since January.

According to figures of vehicle sales in Goa made available by the central ministry, 3,542 electric vehicles have been registered in the State so far, while the total vehicles registered stands at 11,45,041.

Most electric vehicles are in the non-transport category, while the commercial transport category vehicles are less than 100 so far, which includes 51 KTC electric buses.

There has been a steady rise in electric vehicles in the last two years.

In 2020, a total of 42,427 vehicles were registered in the State, of which only 80 vehicles were electric vehicles (0.1 percent). The next year, as many as 51,000 vehicles were registered in the State and 1,094 of them were electric vehicles (2.1 percent).

Sales of EV have risen sharply this year and in the last six months, 2,071 (7%) of the 28,239 vehicles registered in the State were electric vehicles.

E-car sales yet to take off:

Most of the e-vehicles in the State are two-wheelers, with sales of e-cars yet to pick up. According to figures available till May, 2,285 e-scooters were registered in the State, while only 486 electric four-wheelers were registered.

It may be noted that Goa has a vehicle density of 625 vehicles for every 1,000 people and is ranked 15th in the world in terms of vehicle density.

A scheme for electric vehicles was notified in November 2021 and the government has been providing a subsidy for a maximum of 3000 two-wheelers, 50 three-wheelers and 300 four-wheelers every year.

Meanwhile, Goa Automobile Dealers Association President Prashant Joshi said it would take at least two years for people to switch over to electric cars.

“At present, only three companies sell their electric cars in Goa and their cost is comparatively higher than normal petrol/diesel cars. Also, there is the issue of charging stations in case of long drives outside the State.”

“In the present scenario, only those people who already have a car are purchasing an electric car as an additional car and a normal buyer is yet to opt for an electric car,” said Joshi.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that prices of electric cars will be on par with normal cars and when this happens, the scenario will change. This may take at least two years.”

