 Tata Unveils Dark Edition For Harrier And Safari SUVs
Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Tata Harrier | File

Alongside the Dark Editions of Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata Motors has also rolled out the Dark Edition for its popular models Harrier and Safari. Regarding the pricing, the Harrier Dark Edition kicks off at Rs. 19.99 lakh, while the Safari Dark Edition is available at Rs. 20.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Visually, both SUVs showcase a sleek blacked-out design, featuring a piano black grille, bumper, and alloy wheels. The interior of both SUVs are themed in black, incorporating black leatherette seats adorned with the ‘DARK’ logo, and piano black interior accents.

The safari Dark Edition boasts additional features such as second-row ventilated seats and comfort headrests in the second row.

Both the Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions are powered by the identical 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, delivering 168 bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission choices for both SUVs encompass a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic, equipped with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The #DARK edition has truly captured the imagination of the new generation, reflecting their evolving tastes and preferences. Flaunting a captivating exterior design and a feature rich interior, the new #DARK family comprising of the Nexon.ev, Nexon, Harrier and the Safari are back and are better than ever.

As you know, The Dark Edition, which was previously available in the pre-facelift versions of Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier, and Safari, achieved significant success.

