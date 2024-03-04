Blast From The Past: 2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 04, 2024
Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1949 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide, the bike features a powerful V-twin engine and is adorned with a studded leather seat and saddlebags.
Only 1,750 units of this retro beast will be available worldwide.
The Hydra-Glide engine boasts an impressive output of 94bhp at 4,750rpm and 161Nm of torque at 3,000rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The chassis features a robust 49mm telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, ensuring a balanced ride.
Paired with 16-inch chrome steel laced wheels and disc brakes at both ends, the Hydra-Glide Revival ensures a smooth ride.
UM Motorcycles's Thor is another interesting pick in the segment.
The Harley Davidson Hydra Glide Revival is priced at Priced at USD 24,999 in the USA (approximately Rs 20.7 lakh)
