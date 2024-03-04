'Squad To The Rescue': DC's Suicide Squad Video Game

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 04, 2024
"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" presents an action-adventure experience set within an expansive open world inspired by Metropolis.
The main characters of the game include Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang.
The story of the game revolves around Brainiac, a supervillain from planet of Colu.
The super intelligent alien, Brainiac has brainwashed DC's favourite Justice League.
This put the onus of saving the Metropolis from its own guardians, the Justice League, on the Suicide Squad.
The USP of the game lies in its storyline and intriguingly chaotic combat. And is available at starting price of Rs. 4,999.
Suicide Squad: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League rivals Marvel's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
