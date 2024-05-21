BYD Seal Achieves Over 1,000 Bookings in First 3 Months in India

BYD Seal Electric Sedan |

The BYD Seal sedan has received over 1,000 bookings in India just three months after its price was announced. Launched on March 5, the Seal is BYD's third vehicle in the country, following the Atto 3 SUV and the e6 MPV. The first 500 bookings came in within two weeks, and the next 500 were made over the past two months. Priced between Rs 41 lakh and Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seal is BYD's most expensive EV in India.

The BYD Seal sedan in India is offered in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. It comes in four exterior colors: Arctic Blue, Atlantis Grey, Aurora White, and Cosmos Black. The car measures 4,8000mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,460mm in height, with a drag coefficient of less than 0.21.

The BYD Seal comes in three variants – Dynamic, Premium and Performance, priced at Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh, and Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. All variants will be fully imported, showcasing BYD’s continued growth in the Indian electric vehicle market.

The BYD Seal boasts dimensions of 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, featuring a generous wheelbase of 2,920 mm. Derived from the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the seal adopts the design of a stylish and streamlined four-door coupe.

BYD Seal

The BYD seal offers powertrains with options for both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The base Dynamic variant comes with a 201 bhp and 310Nm of torque option, while the premium trim offers a more robust 308 bhp and 360Nm of torque. The top-tier Performance trim boasts an all-wheel drive system, delivering a powerful 523 bhp and 670Nm of torque. Additionally, the all-wheel drive model includes adaptive dampers for enhanced performance.

The standard range BYD Seal comes equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery, providing an impressive range of up to 510 km. On the other hand, the more powerful variant and all-wheel drive models feature a larger 82.56 kWh battery, offering extended ranges of up to 650 km for the rear-wheel drive and 580 km for the all-wheel drive. The base model can handle up to 110 kW DC fast charging, while the extended-range versions support even faster charging at up to 150 kW DC.