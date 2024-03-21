BYD Seal Surpasses 500 Bookings In Just 15 Days!

BYD Seal Electric Sedan |

BYD India, after starting bookings for its electric Seal sedan on February 29, has already received over 500 bookings. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer introduced its third electric car in India on March 5, priced at Rs 41 lakh.

Within a week announcing the price, the Seal EV surpassed 200 bookings. The surge in bookings is attributed to the increasing demand for technologically advanced, high-performance, and competitively priced luxury electric vehicles. Apart from Seal sedan, BYD offers the e6 MPV priced at Rs 29.25 lakh and the Atto 3 SUV priced at Rs 33.99 lakh in India.

The BYD Seal comes in three variants – Dynamic, Premium and Performance, priced at Rs 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh, and Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. All variants will be fully imported, showcasing BYD’s continued growth in the Indian electric vehicle market.

The BYD Seal boasts dimensions of 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,460 mm in height, featuring a generous wheelbase of 2,920 mm. Derived from the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the seal adopts the design of a stylish and streamlined four-door coupe.

BYD Seal

The standard range BYD Seal comes equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery, that produces 201 bhp and 310Nm of torque, claiming impressive range of up to 510 km. Equipped with a substantial 82.56kWh battery powering the rear wheels, the BYD Seal Premium model generates 308bhp and 360Nm of torque. Boasting an impressive range of 650 kilometers, it stands out as the model with the longest range in the line-up.

The mid-level variant and the higher-spec Performance edition both share the substantial 82.56kWh battery. However, the top-spec model distinguishes itself with all-wheel drive capability and features two electric motors (front and rear). With impressive performance figures of 523bhp and 670Nm, it offers a range of 580 kilometres.

BYD Seal is equipped with features like 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-way electronically driver’s seat with memory, heated with cooled front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 10 Airbags, ABS with hill hold, automatic wipers, a 360-degree camera as well as ADAS tech.