Decoding BYD Seal: Explore Differences In Its Variants!

BYD Seal Electric Sedan |

BYD, the renowned electric car brand, thrilled Indian enthusiasts by introducing its long-awaited electric sedan Seal on March 5th. The BYD Seal is priced at Rs. 41 lakh, Rs 45.55 lakh and, Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the Dynamic, Premium, and Performance variants respectively.

Interested in owning the brand-new BYD Seal? Take a closer look at each variant and explore the unique features offered with this comprehensive guide to the BYD Seal's variants.

BYD Seal |

BYD Seal Dynamic

The standard range BYD Seal comes equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery, that produces 201 bhp and 310Nm of torque, claiming impressive range of up to 510 km.

List of features for the base Dynamic variant: -

- AC Charging Port – Type 2 (7kW)

- DC Charging Port – CCS 2 (110kW)

- Front Airbags – Driver & Front Passenger

- Side Curtain Airbags – Front & Rear

- Side Airbags – Driver & Front Passenger

- 18-inch Alloy Wheel

- Regenerative Braking

- 360-degree Camera

- Front Parking Censors

- Rear Parking Sensors

- Electric Power Steering

- ISOFIX Child Anchorage Points

- Traction Control

- Intelligent Power Brake System

- ABS with EBD

- Hill Hold Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Automatic Emergency Brake

- Lane Departure Warning

- Lane Departure Prevention

- Emergency Lane Keeping Assist

- Predictive Collision Warning

- Traffic Sign Recognition

- Front Cross Traffic Alert

- Front Cross Traffic Brake

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Rear Cross Traffic Brake

- Blind Spot Detection

- High Beam Assist

- Driver Attention Warning

- Panoramic Glass Roof

- Steering Wheel-mounted Controls

- 10.25-inch LCD instrumentation

- 8-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat

- Ventilated & Heated Front Seats

- Rain Sensing Wipers

- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

- 15.6-inch Intelligent Rotating Touchscreen Display

- DYNAUDIO, 12 Speakers

- Keyless Entry & Start

- PM2.5 Filtration System

- Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control

BYD Seal Premium (in addition to Dynamic Variant)

Equipped with a substantial 82.56kWh battery powering the rear wheels, the BYD Seal Premium model generates 308bhp and 360Nm of torque. Boasting an impressive range of 650 kilometers, it stands out as the model with the longest range in the line-up.

List of features for the Premium variant: -

- DC Charging Port – CCS 2 (150kW)

- Head Up Display

- Genuine leather-wrapped steering

- Door Mirror Positioning Memory

- 19-inch Alloy Wheels

- Door Mirror-Auto tilt

- Courtesy Seating

BYD Seal Performance (in addition to Premium)

The mid-level variant and the higher-spec Performance edition both share the substantial 82.56kWh battery. However, the top-spec model distinguishes itself with all-wheel drive capability and features two electric motors (front and rear). With impressive performance figures of 523bhp and 670Nm, it offers a range of 580 kilometres.

List of features for the Performance variant: -

- All Wheel Drive

- Intelligent Torque Adaption Control

- Electronic Child Lock