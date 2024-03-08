Tata Motors' Electric Fleet Gets Major Discount In March 2024

Tata Nexon EV |

In March, Tata Motors is providing appealing discounts on all its electric vehicles, excluding the Punch EV. The discounts primarily apply to vehicles manufactured in 2023 to facilitate the clearance of unsold inventory, although certain 2024 models Nexon EV and Tiago EV are also eligible for benefits.

Tata dealers are giving huge discounts on older models of electric SUV from 2023. The Nexon EV Prime comes with a discount of Rs. 2.30 lakh and an extra 50,000 if you exchange your old car. The Nexon EV Max, offers an even bigger discount of Rs. 2.65 lakh and same Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus. These discounts are subject to availability of stock.

Every version of the Nexon EV produced in 2023 comes with a green bonus of Rs 50,000, whereas the 2024 models offer a green bonus of Rs 20,000. It’s important to note that there are no cash discounts or exchange bonuses available for the updated facelifted model.

The Tata Tiago EV models from the 2023, customers can enjoy benefits of up to Rs. 65,000, inclusive of a green bonus of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange offer of Rs. 15,000. Meanwhile, the 2024 models come with a Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 10,000 exchange offer.

The Tata Tigor EV, a compact sedan related to the Tiago EV, is currently offering a comprehensive discount of up to Rs1.05 lakh on all variants. This includes a cash discount of Rs 75,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.