 March Of Discounts: Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Cars Roll Out Attractive Deals On Popular Models
During the month of March, discounts are being offered on popular models such as the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
March 2024 Discounts on NEXA models | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer, is currently providing substantial discount on select popular models within its Nexa range. During the month of March, discounts are being offered on popular models such as the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimy. However, these discounts may vary from city to city or subject to the availability.

Maruti Suzuki IGNIS

Maruti Suzuki IGNIS |

The discounts range from Rs. 4000 to as high as Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the model. Beginning with the Ignis, a long-standing presence in the market, both the manual and AMT variants of this hatchback come with discounts of up to Rs. 79,000.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx | Maruti

Next in the line is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, offering choices in petrol (manual & automatic), or CNG – manual variants. Petrol versions of the Baleno is eligible for discounts of up to Rs. 48,000, while CNG trims can benefit from discount of up to Rs. 33,000.

The Grand Vitara CNG variant provides total benefits of up to Rs 4,000, while other variants offer discounts of up to Rs 95,000. On Grand Vitara Hybrid, the company is providing huge discount of up to Rs. 79,000. The Ciaz and XL6 models are eligible for generous dicounts, with reductions of up to Rs. 53,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Autocar

Maruti Suzuki Fronx models are now eligible for discounts of up to Rs 20,000, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants come with benefits worth Rs 55,000. The popular off-roader SUV Maruti Suzuki Jimny takes the spotlight in March, offering the highest discounts of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

