Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hits 1.5 Lakh Sales Mark, Anticipates Hybrid Model Launch

Since its launch in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become a key contributor to the Indo-Japanese automaker’s sales numbers. Over the past 14 months, this compact crossover has achieved a significant milestone, selling a total of 1.5 lakh units. Looking at its performance in the financial year 2024, the Fronx saw steady sales figures quarter by quarter: 26,638 units in Q1, 36,836 units in Q2, 30,916 units in Q3, and 40,432 units in Q4. These numbers underscore its growing popularity and market acceptance.

In April 2024, the Fronx surpassed the Baleno to claim the title of Nexa's top-selling car, achieving sales of 14,286 units. Impressively, Maruti Suzuki reached the milestone of selling 1 lakh Fronx units within just 10 months of its launch, and has sold over 50,000 units in the last four months alone.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed plans for the Maruti Fronx’s first mid-life update in 2025, which will introduce the company’s own hybrid technology called HEV. This update aims to offer more cost-effective alternative to Toyota’s hybrid technology used in the models like the Grand Vitara and Invicto.

Alongside, the hybrid system, the 2025 Fronx facelift is expected to feature a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, recently introduced in the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. Specific details about Maruti’s hybrid system are currently limited, but it is anticipated to include a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a battery pack ranging from 1.5kWh to 2kWh in capacity, and an electric motor.

Maruti Suzuki plans to extend its new hybrid technology beyond the Fronx, intending to incorporate it into their popular mass-market models such as the Baleno and Brezza. Additionally, this year marks the automaker's entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the eVX, a mid-size SUV that is now production-ready.