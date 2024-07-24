NEXA Celebrates 9 Years: Driving 31% of Maruti Suzuki's Sales in India

NEXA |

NEXA, the premium automotive retail channel of Maruti Suzuki, has celebrated nine years of success in India, becoming one of the fastest-growing car retail brands in the country. In the fiscal year 2023-24, NEXA recorded impressive 54% growth, reaching over 2.7 million customers through 498 showrooms across more than 300 cities.

Since its launch in 2015, NEXA has been dedicated to offering a global automotive retail experience. NEXA products accounts for 31.88% of Maruti Suzuki’s total passenger vehicle sales, highlighting its significant contribution to the company’s overall success.

On this occasion, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, remarked, “Guided by the philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire’, NEXA represents more than just a retail channel for us. It has succeeded in bringing the joy of mobility to over 2.7 million customers. With 498 retail outlets across the nation, NEXA has effectively reached customers even in non-urban areas, where we are seeing an increasing demand for premium products. Each model in the NEXA lineup is carefully crafted to align with the evolving lifestyles and preferences of today’s discerning customers, who look for vehicles that combine advanced features and technology with reliability. The addition of models like the Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, and Invicto has further enhanced our range, giving customers more options that offer excellent value for money.”

Since its inception, NEXA has significantly transformed the Indian automotive retail market by setting new standards in innovation and customer service. This premium retail channel has redefined the car buying and ownership experience, offering unique and innovative experiences through three key pillars: NEXA Music, NEXA Lifestyle, and NEXA Journeys. Through these initiatives, NEXA continues to push the boundaries and provide customers with a distinctive and enriched automotive experience.

Launched in 2015, NEXA is designed to provide customers with a global car buying experience. The NEXA product lineup features a range of premium best-sellers, including the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Invicto.