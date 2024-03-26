2024 Maruti Suzuki DZire: What You Need to Know About the New Model

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | theracemonkey/Instagram

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the latest versions of the popular Swift and DZire compact sedan in the Indian market. While the new Maruti Suzuki Swift has already been introduced in Japan, the 2024 Maruti DZire compact sedan has been undergoing testing multiple times on Indian roads. Recent spy images have provided insight into some crucial aspects, including design changes an interior modification. Let’s talk about the major changes we have learned about upcoming new-generation DZire compact sedan.

Design

The new Maruti Suzuki DZire is not drastically different from the current model in term of design; instead, it represents more of an evolution. Nevertheless, it has undergone some styling updates to maintain its appeal in the market. It will utilize a heavily modified version of Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform, which also serves as the foundation for the Baleno hatchback.

From the spy images, it is evident that the 2024 Maruti Suzuki DZire sport a distinct larger grille, a clamshell bonnet, a fresh bumper with noticeable cuts and creases, and newly designed 5-spoke alloy wheels. The vehicle will feature updated pillars and doors, along with a slightly altered ear profile showcasing a new bumper and slightly adjusted tail-lights.

Interior

Just like the latest Maruti Suzuki Swift, the upcoming Maruti DZire sedan will share its interior design with the new Fronx and the Baleno hatchback. Inside, the hatchback will boast a dual-tome interior scheme in a lighter shade. Expect the dashboard to feature a prominent freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit, alongside a fresh instrument console housing a digital MID. Additionally, anticipate a new steering wheel and automatic AC equipped with a toggle-style controls, as well as rear-con vents for added comfort.

Engine

The upcoming Maruti DZire will be equipped with Suzuki’s latest 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, which first debuted in the new Swift. This 1.2-litre, 30cylinder Naturally Aspirated engine can deliver 82bhp and a maximum torque of 108Nm. For the mild hybrid version, there is a DC synchronous motor providing an additional power output of 3.1hp and torque boost of 60Nm. Expect transmission options to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Similar to the Japanese-spec Swift, there might also be a new CVT automatic gearbox offered. Maruti Suzuki could potentially introduce the CVT in select top-spec variants of the new DZire.

Features

Based on the recent spy images, it is confirmed that new DZire will be the pioneer in its segment to offer a factory-fitted electric sunroof. This feature will give it a competitive edge, especially with the anticipated launch of the new-generation Honda Amaze this year. In terms of technology, the new DZire will be equipped with a spacious 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment systems, identical to those found in the Fronx and Baleno models.