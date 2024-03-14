Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Hits 10,000 New Car Subscription Sales Milestone

representative image |

New Delhi, March 14, 2024: Further strengthening its subscription program, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe celebrates a significant milestone of 10,000 new car Subscription sales since its inception in July 2020, signalling towards a growing demand for tailor-made car buying options. This underlines Maruti Suzuki's commitment to offering innovative mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its introduction, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has steadily been gaining acceptance among Indian buyers who prefer flexible buying and ownership experience. The vehicle subscription model is gradually gaining momentum in the country, and most of the customers for us are based out of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore. Interestingly, over 50% of the total Maruti Suzuki Subscribe customers have been added in the current financial year. This speaks volumes about the growing inclination of modern customers towards such ownership options. Additionally, Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga are among the most popular subscribed models, accounting for over 53% of the overall subscriptions.”

Introduced with the vision of providing flexible and hassle-free vehicle access to customers, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has quickly gained traction in the Indian market. The service offers customers the convenience of driving a brand-new Maruti Suzuki car without the burden of ownership, including insurance, maintenance, and other associated costs.

Currently offered through 5 partners, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe added 5,000 new customers in the current financial year and registered a staggering growth of 44 per cent in FY23-24 YTD over FY22-23 YTD.

Notably, more than 65 per cent of the subscriptions were from users opting for 3-4 years of tenure period. This further reinforces a growing acceptance of subscription model among new-age customers who prefer flexible ownership options.

About Maruti Suzuki Subscribe

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers customized car subscription options through multiple partners for all-inclusive monthly rentals through a marketplace platform (www.marutisuzuki.com/subscribe). It gives convenience and flexibility to modern-age car buyers who can opt for any Maruti Suzuki car, choose tenures from 1 to 5 years, at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental, decided as per the vehicle running options ranging from 10,000 kms to 25,000 kms’ annual usage.

The monthly rentals include vehicle price, registration & RTO expenses, insurance (new & renewal), service & maintenance, along with roadside assistance.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is now available across 25 major cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam, in partnership with five subscription partners.