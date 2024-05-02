Make-A-Wish India Celebrated Fulfilling 90,000 Wishes Milestone On World Wish Day 2024

National, April 30, 2024: Make-A-Wish Foundation of India is a global non-profit organization that is on a continuous journey of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, between the ages of 3-18 years across India. The organization recently celebrated World Wish Day on April 29th with reaching an impactful milestone of fulfilling 90,000 wishes over 29 years. Make-A-Wish India works closely with over 120 hospital partners including The Tata Memorial Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

World Wish Day is celebrated globally by Make-A-Wish International on April 29th in over 50 countries. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the power of a wish. Make-A-Wish recognises the power of wish and the ability and energy of a wish that can translate into positive transformation. Each wish granted to these children with critical illnesses provides hope, strength and joy for them and their families. For these wish children undergoing treatment, their childhood is spent with endless hospital rounds and medications. The anticipation of the wish and the wish itself gives them the resolve to complete their medical treatments. Many of our wish children have gone on to live healthy, happy lives.

The wish experience is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Whether it is a wish to be a princess for a day, a wish to go for a drive in a Lamborghini, a wish to meet a police officer or a wish to have a musical instrument, our team makes it possible through the wish journey. Each wish is as unique as the child.

Paulomi Dhawan, Chairperson & Managing Trustee, Make-A-Wish Foundation India adds “We all know the healing power of a wish is immense! Research has proven that a small wish creates a profound impact! On World Wish Day, we are proud that we have brought 90000 smiles across 11 cities in India in the last 29 years. Together we aim to reach 100000 wishes as we step into the 30th year in 2025.”

Meher Gandevia-Billimoria, CEO, Make-A-Wish Foundation India said,” On behalf of our Board and team, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support from our well-wishers. Our remarkable achievement is also an affirmation of the faith that our donors and stakeholders have in our work.”

